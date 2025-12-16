Connecticut man pleads not guilty to rape charge

The suspect also faces an assault and battery charge for allegedly dragging the victim to his car.

A 39-year-old Connecticut man pleaded not guilty at the Edgartown District Courthouse on Friday to charges of rape and assault and battery in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred on the Island in June.

Ryan Phillips appeared at the Edgartown courthouse on Dec. 12 where he entered not guilty pleas to both charges. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 where an Edgartown District Court judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges.

According to Tisbury Police reports based on an interview with the victim, back in June, Phillips and the women spent time together at a bar in Oak Bluffs before the alleged incident occurred. The alleged victim said she woke up in Phillips’ bed with little memory of the previous night and missing her clothes and phone.

Phillips became increasingly angry after the victim started questioning him after she woke up with little memory, a police report states. The report also states that the alleged victim said Phillips denied that he raped her.

Phillips then allegedly “dragged” the victim to his car, the report said, claiming he would take her to the police station. Once driving, Phillips refused to let the victim out of his car, prompting her to jump out of the moving vehicle in Oak Bluffs, the report said.

The victim states in the report that she made it home before being taken to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for her injuries from jumping out of the vehicle.

According to reports, at the hospital, the victim underwent a sexual assault evidence collection kit (SAECK), which identified male DNA on her genitalia.

Following his arraignment on Friday last week, Phillips posted a $1,000 bail and was released on personal recognizance with conditions to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim.