PFAS testing expanded in Chilmark

The Chilmark Board of Health is expanding PFAS testing, also known as forever chemicals or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, after interest from homeowners with private wells continues to rise. Desire in private well-testing spiked dramatically after one Chilmark resident came forward in October and connected a positive PFAS test in a private well at her home to a recent cancer diagnosis.

Sample kits were available for pick-up Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 and must be dropped off at the Chilmark Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 18. The samples will now be sent to New England Chromachem Inc., a MassDEP-certified laboratory located in Salem, Massachusetts. They accept 100 tests at a time, rather than the 20-test limit at the lab the board was initially using.

Anna McCaffrey, health agent in the up-Island town, told The Times that she’s looking into ways to make tests more affordable and accessible to residents.

McCaffrey also said she’s hoping to create a Geographic Information System (GIS) map of positive PFAS tests in Chilmark so that the board can better understand the public health concern and track the possible source of the chemicals, if there is one.

While PFAS are found in many common household items, finding concentrations in drinking water should be taken seriously, according to scientists who study the chemicals.

Laurel Schaider, a senior scientist at the Silent Spring Institute, which is one of the leading research organizations for PFAS in drinking water, said the connection between PFAS and cancer is still being studied, but high concentrations of the chemicals in drinking water can be cause for alarm.

“I would say that the evidence for harmful health effects from PFAS is overwhelming. There’ve been many studies conducted in populations of people who’ve been exposed. In some cases, these studies are based in areas where the water has been contaminated or there’s exposure because of a local contamination source. Some of these have been conducted in the general population,” Schaider said.

She went on to say that testing by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that over 99 percent of the U.S. population has PFAS in their blood. But since there are filtration systems available, specifically ones made of carbon, that can rid drinking water of PFAS or other contaminants, testing wells and being proactive is one way people can take their health into their own hands and minimize their intake.

McCaffrey had initially connected with Barnstable County Laboratory, a lab that takes 20 samples at a time, which the release stated was “a limit that no longer meets the growing demand from concerned Chilmark residents.” The board of health has coordinated pick-ups of sample kits and drop-offs for the past few months.

Although New England Chromachem is a more expensive option, McCaffrey negotiated for a lower price, citing affordability as a top concern of the board. The kits will be available for $265, with checks payable to the lab directly, plus a $5 transportation charge to the Chilmark board of health.

“Recognizing the need for increased testing capacity, McCaffrey, in addition to the standard PFAS testing conducted through Barnstable County Laboratory secured an agreement with New England Chromachem to transport and analyze up to 100 PFAS samples in a single batch,” a press release announcing the new test option stated.