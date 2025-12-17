Ann Colston Leonard of Brookeville, Md., and Aquinnah died at home in Brookeville on Dec. 6, 2025. Ann lived a full and expansive life that spanned an eventful century of radical change. Born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Ann grew up with her mother, sister, and aunt after her father died when she was 8. Her memories and fondness for her childhood were sustained throughout her life, and in many respects shaped how she viewed and approached the world. A fierce and vocal champion for equality, human rights, and peace, Ann supported organizations, causes and political candidates committed to improving the daily lives of all peoples.

Over her long life, she wrote for Time Life magazine, earned a master’s in social work from Howard University, and worked with disadvantaged children, while raising five of her own.

Ann’s first husband, John Hawley, with whom she had her eldest child Michael, died of Hodgkin’s lymphoma at 35, a grievous loss for her and for Michael.

In 1956, Ann married Edward Leonard and moved to Maryland, where they raised their children and spent the rest of their lives. Ann and Edward bought land in Aquinnah in 1963, a decision confirmed with an entrancing moment as the waters of the Vineyard Sound phosphoresced on their first visit to that beach.

For 62 years, Ann spent every summer and many golden falls on Lighthouse Road. Independent and fearless, she diagnosed and replaced the heating coils in the broken electric dryer, and swam out to rescue the canoe moored off the beach in gale force winds in the middle of the night. A swimmer, tennis player, fisherperson, accomplished cook, baker of breads and sweets, and maker of jams and jellies from berries harvested on the land, Ann built many lifelong friendships and created an enduring community in Aquinnah.

One of those friends, Anne Steinberg, wrote: “I think one of the things I loved best, and that she had in common with my mother, was a slightly mischievous and rebellious streak in response to their forced traditional roles as mothers. Even as a little girl, I found her expressions of exasperation mixed with humor while managing all the kids to be so entertaining.”

In her fifties, Ann turned a craving for creativity to ceramics and became an accomplished functional potter, treasured pots now filling the shelves of family and friends, and the many fans who purchased her work. Her commitment to the craft inspired two granddaughters, Mia and Kate, and one daughter-in-law, Amanda, to take their own deep dive into clay.

In her last years of limited mobility, Ann’s very favorite place to be was sitting on the deck in Aquinnah watching the Vineyard Sound — its birds and fish and marvelous skies — and enjoying visits from many longtime friends. Ann retained a sharp mind, warmth, and incisive humor to the end, starting every morning with a front-to-back review of the New York Times, ready to debate and comment on topics ranging from geopolitics to art or theater and everything in between.

Ann was a source of strength and stability for her family, as well as many friends and their children who considered her family. She is survived by her five children, their spouses, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday on Oct. 11, and her children were with her as she transitioned to a place where we’re imagining her reunion with her husbands, and all the friends and those she loved who pre-deceased her.