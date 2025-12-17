Real estate transactions: Dec. 8 – 12

Edgartown

Dec. 8, Brian A. Davis and Barbara D. Davis sold 78 Whalers Walk to Thomas Delotto and Cynthia A. Alten Delotto for $1,675,000.

Dec. 9, Ramon Conrad Solis and Lynn Cari Solis sold 110 Fifth St. North to Inklove LLC and Kinroots LLC for $3,120,000.

Dec. 9, Laura A. Livaccari sold 1 Muskoday Way to Robert C. Weiss, trustee of 1 Muskoday Way Nominee Trust, for $3,300,000.

Dec. 11, Gerald M. Gootman sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 456 Week 39 to Lisa Brady, trustee of Lisa Brady Living Trust, for $4,000.

Dec. 11, Stephen Hansel and Olivia O’Reilly sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 516 Week 39 to Raymond P. Lavoie.

Dec. 12, Anthony M. Mulhall sold 1 Edgewood Drive to Danielle Willette, Neil Onsdorff, Brandon Willett, Alexandra P. Kruse, and Kendra Lopes for $1,280,000.

Dec. 12, Verne A. Westgate Jr. and Dale Robin Ellington sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 201 Week 38 to Nancy Ottoman for $8,500.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 8, Robert D. Minor, as representative of the Estate of Minor Elza Hamilton Jr. and beneficiary of M & E Family Trust, sold 6 Sachem Way to Silomar H. Balbino for $970,000.

Dec. 10, Paula A. Harker sold 10 Wood Duck Way to Harriet G. Properties LLC for $2,250,000.

Dec. 12, Madeline V. Speight sold 1 Jessie Leigh Mitchell Way to Christopher D. Knott for $1,000,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 9, Vineyard Vision Care LLC and David Finklestein O.D. & Ryan Shea O.D. LLC sold 79 Beach Road Unit 30 to Carina Koury-Jones for $630,000.

Dec. 12, Steven R. McDonnell and Erin Marie McDonnell sold 36 Tashmoo Ave. to Davis A. Edry and Kristine A. Pozatek, trustees of Tashmoo MV Realty Trust, for $2,637,500.

West Tisbury

Dec. 8, Leahy LLC sold 14 Rebekahs Way to Daniel Kleinman and Susan Bernstein for $1,875,000.