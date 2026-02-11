Primary care available at Martha’s Vineyard Medical

To the Editor:

Sarah Shaw Dawson’s article on rising health insurance costs captured an important challenge facing many Islanders. However, I want to address a statement in the piece that deserves clarification.

The article states that “long waitlists for primary care physicians on the Island remain staggering.” While this may have been true historically, it no longer reflects the current reality at Martha’s Vineyard Medical.

Last fall, we cleared our waitlist completely. Since then, we’ve added over 400 new patients to our practice, and we have room for hundreds more. If you’re looking for a primary care physician on Martha’s Vineyard, we encourage you to call us today at 508-693-4400 or email us at info@mvmed.org.

The frustration expressed by several people interviewed for this article — paying significant insurance premiums while unable to access primary care — is exactly what independent practices like ours are working to solve. We’re here, we’re accepting new patients, and we’re committed to providing accessible care to our Island community.

The healthcare insurance crisis described in the article is very real and deeply concerning. But access to primary care on Martha’s Vineyard shouldn’t be added to that list of challenges. We’re ready to serve.

Jeff Levy, CEO

Martha’s Vineyard Medical