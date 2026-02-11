Unhoused Chilmark man dies in car

He was found amid snow and frigid temperatures, despite offers of help.

An unhoused Chilmark man was found dead under piles of blankets inside a car where he had been living through some of the coldest days of the winter when frigid temperatures plunged to near zero.

The cause of the death of William P. Steranka, 78, is “unknown,” according to Chilmark Police, who pronounced him dead after his body was discovered in a commercial lot on Tabor House Road by an Island resident on the morning of Jan. 27.

Steranka, who often recited poetry and frequented church dinners and art openings, is presumed by those who knew him to have died from hypothermia. Police said they’re still waiting on autopsy results, however, and cannot confirm the precise cause of death.

In the aftermath, some community members expressed anguish as to how Steranka fell through the cracks on an Island with a stark disparity of wealth and privilege.

Local housing advocates have made concerted efforts to help year-rounders navigate a crisis in affordability that has left many struggling to get by, particularly amid the kind of frigid cold that has gripped New England for the last month.

A shelter for the unhoused was first opened in 2013 in direct response to a person dying from hypothermia and the shock it caused in the community. The initiative ultimately became incorporated as a nonprofit known as Harbor Homes.

The standing mission of Harbor Homes runs parallel to a more informal network of Islanders who often offer temporary shelter in their homes to those struggling to survive on the Island in the dead of winter.

According to police, Steranka didn’t utilize Harbor Homes services, but members of the more informal network said they were directly in touch with Steranka and could not coax him into a better shelter.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures hovering at 12°F that night, and with the wind-chill factor, it dipped below zero. It was only a day after a winter storm dumped over one foot of snow on Island shores.

Sean Slavin, Chilmark Chief of Police, told The Times that it was believed that Steranka chose to live in his car and relied on transportation from Chilmark residents. It is unknown whether the car was operational.

“There are people that would go and check on him,” Slavin said. “One of those people went to check on him … and found him deceased.”

The investigation will be taken over by state police, according to Slavin, as is standard operating procedure on cases like this. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Leah M. O’Connell referred The Times to Chilmark Police and the district attorney’s office. Danielle Whitney, spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, said “preliminary investigations don’t reveal anything suspicious at this time.”

Claire Ganz, The Times’ Chilmark town columnist, reported on Steranka’s death in last week’s edition of the newspaper. Steranka was a friend of hers. He was a Pennsylvania native and often spoke of military service, and had lived on the Island for many years preceding his death, she said.

“He was reserved and had a gentle laugh,” Ganz wrote in the town column. “I don’t know his story, but I enjoyed the easy rhythm of friendship that develops around a dinner table when we come as we are.”

Ganz said it was common for people to pick Steranka up on their way somewhere, and that he could often be seen around Tabor House and North roads.

Ganz added, “In Chilmark, we have a history of accepting people on their own terms. Harbor Homes is one model, but there are these informal networks that matter, too.”

One of Steranka’s friends, Chilmark resident and potter William “Bill” O’Callaghan, said he would often give Steranka rides.

“The last time I saw him was a few weeks ago, and he didn’t look well. He was really having a difficult time walking, catching his breath. I advised him to go to the hospital. He said he knew a doctor, and he called her the next day, and the next I heard, he had passed,” O’Callaghan said.

O’Callaghan said Steranka was a bit of a mystery. He knew sparse details about his life, but remembered his kindness and quality of conversation. Steranka had told him he was a veteran.

“He didn’t discuss much about his life, except that he was from Pennsylvania originally,

and he was in Vietnam and hurt his leg,” he said.

Steranka also attended many shows at Pathways Arts, the winter residency that holds concerts and poetry readings at the Chilmark Tavern.

Scott Crawford, the sound engineer and co-director at Pathways, said Steranka “was quiet, loved his coffee, came to many events, and once recited four different authors verbatim by memory.”

During one poetry reading, back in 2022, Steranka recited “Grass,” a poem by Carl Sandburg about the horrors of war, to a small crowd. He remembered most of it exactly as written, with full confidence in the phrases. As a preamble, he referenced the ongoing war in Ukraine that was sparked by Russia’s invasion into the neighboring country that year.

“There’s not a lot you can say about war. It’s basically about death and destruction, and it’s no new thing. And it has a tendency to spiral out of control,” Steranka said at Pathways, his voice assured, calm, and projecting throughout the space.