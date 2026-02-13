Island Theater threatened by eminent domain

Updated Feb. 15

Oak Bluffs officials are eyeing the possibility of seizing a dilapidated theater at the heart of their town.

The Oak Bluffs Select Board discussed the possibility of taking the Island Theater at 1 Circuit Avenue through eminent domain, a process that allows a government to take private property if it provides fair market value compensation, at a meeting Tuesday.

The Island Theater, once a hub for moviegoers, has sat empty at the mouth of Circuit Avenue since 2012. And it’s been a source of frustration for the town, being previously labeled as unsafe in 2016, leading to court-ordered work to make the theater structurally sound in 2017. Meanwhile, the Halls have said that various factors, including wastewater limitations deterring potential investors, has left the property in limbo.

The theater is owned by the Halls, and Benjamin Hall Jr, co-owner of the property, said the property has been operated by various family members since the late 1920s to 1977 and then again from 1997 to 2010, with a shift to the “ownership organizational structure” in 2011. It’s currently owned by Brian Hall and Benjamin Hall Jr.

Benjamin Hall Jr. objected to the town’s consideration of an eminent domain seizure. He said nobody from the town had reached out to him before the meeting. Hall also said if the town wanted to buy the property, the asking price for years had been $2.8 million, although he’d prefer a private group to take it over.

“We want to work with the town, I just don’t know if they want to work with us,” Hall said, adding he hopes to meet with town officials.

Hall said while there have been various inquiries about the property over the years, with some prospective investors even considering replacing the theater into a mixed-use, grand hotel similar to those from Oak Bluffs’ historic architecture, potential investors have continued to be deterred by wastewater limitations.

The possibility of taking the property from the Halls, a Vineyard family that owns multiple properties across the Island, is something that has been raised before. To some Oak Bluffs Select Board members, raising the issue again was a long-time coming.

“It’s been a catastrophe,” Sean Bettencourt, board member, said.

Deborah Potter, Oak Bluffs town administrator, said a commercial appraisal, which takes into account legal fees and and other costs associated with an eminent domain process, estimated that seizing the property would cost around $5 million.

But Potter said there would still be tasks for the town to undertake, including setting up a small group to address various steps in the process, including specific public purposes and goods. Additionally, the town wouldn’t be allowed to give the property to a third party after making improvements with public funds, per the state Anti-Aid Amendment.

“If you … were successful, you’d have to remediate the building and do some other stuff,” Potter said. “You can’t just take stuff by eminent domain for giggles.”

This town action would have to be approved by voters at a town meeting. And even if eminent domain is approved, Potter said it could take years to take effect, including requests for proposals and funding.

And the Halls are no strangers to eminent domain. In 2017, Edgartown approved taking the Yellow House by eminent domain, which the Halls unsuccessfully tried to block in court. The Yellow House, on 66 Main Street, has since become a Lululemon store.

Emma Green-Beach, board member, questioned how the Edgartown example showed the eminent domain was for a “clear public good” besides improving the site.

“It also took an eyesore and a safety hazard and removed it, and then they turned it into revenue,” Potter said.

The board will need to approve a final draft of the eminent domain warrant article before it goes to town meeting.

Editor’s note: Updated with information from Benjamin Hall Jr.