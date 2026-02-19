Harbor View Hotel cooking demonstration and tasting

Get your tickets now for an inviting evening of laughter, community, and exceptional cuisine as Martha’s Vineyard’s finest chefs provide a live cooking demonstration and tasting experience. Hosted by celebrity chef Jon Ashton, this event features Executive Chef Juan Martinez of the Harbor View Hotel, Chef Carlos Montoya of the Maker, and Dan Martino of Cottage City Oysters. Get to know these talented Island chefs, learn exclusive recipes, and experience the flavors that make Martha’s Vineyard’s culinary scene so amazing. $128.50. Friday, March 6, 6 to 8:30 pm, Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown. Tickets: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/mvychamber/island-flavors-unleashed-a-culinary-tasting-experience-with-live-cooking-demos-by-local-chefs-1853890031.