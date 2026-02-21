A message to the SSA general manager

To the Editor:

(This is a letter to Alex Kryska, new general manager of the Steamship Authority.)

Dear Alex,

Thank you for taking the time to engage with the community, and welcome to your new position with the Steamship Authority. It’s encouraging to see you stepping into the role with openness and a willingness to listen.

I wanted to share a few concerns that many of us with preferred profiles continue to experience. Even when trips appear “wide open” to the general public, those same times often show as unavailable to preferred customers. This happened to me just this past Monday, when I was trying to get to a medical appointment. One of the managers was able to help me secure the times I needed, but she was surprised I hadn’t simply booked online, because the schedule looked wide open on her end. I explained that while that may be true from the public view, those same trips were blocked out for preferred users — very similar to how airlines hold certain seats back from passengers using miles.

This disconnect creates real challenges for Islanders who rely on the boat for essential travel, and I hope it’s something that can be reviewed.

I also want to offer a suggestion that could help improve efficiency: adding a barcode or scan feature that reflects the actual time a passenger boards. If someone boards earlier than their reserved time, the system could automatically release their original reservation back into inventory. That would free up spots in real time for others who are trying to travel.

Lastly, I’d like to address the “elephant in the room” — the large unfinished building in the middle of the parking lot. With the structure blocking the view of the water, people can no longer see their boat approaching. A simple, practical solution might be to install a wall-mounted screen with a live camera feed facing the harbor. It would help passengers know when their boat is arriving and reduce confusion during busy times.

Thank you again for your time, your engagement, and your willingness to hear from the community. I wish you the very best as you settle into your new role.

Dana Mylott

Oak Bluffs