The Blizzard of 2026 hits Island

A blizzard began to slam into the Island overnight with heavy snow — more than 18 inches already recorded in many places — and howling winds up to 70 miles per hour. Snow accumulating on power lines as well as felled trees have left thousands of Islanders waking up today without power.

By 10 am today, there were still white-out conditions and snow drifts mounting to levels that could rival the historic Blizzard of 1978. The Northeast has seemingly ground to a halt. The Steamship Authority canceled all trips Monday, and the Island’s supply chain is heavily impacted, halting fuel deliveries and closing grocery stores.

According to Eversource’s online map, the heaviest concentration of outages is in Oak Bluffs where 4,430 customers are without power. Hundreds of other customers have also lost power across the Island.

It is uncertain when power will be restored or exactly how many customers lost power. An Eversource spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The utility company sent out text blasts Sunday that said, “Hazardous conditions may delay our ability to safely respond. Based on the current forecast, restoration could take 3-5 days.” Another text blast was sent Monday around 8 am that said crews were responding to a high volume of outages in the area, and “updates provided as available.”

In what many say could be a historic blizzard, unofficially named Winter Storm Hernando by the Weather Channel and other outlets, began with light snowfall late Sunday night on the Vineyard that soon turned into powerful winds and heavy snow. The National Weather Service forecast that the Island could see between a foot to over two feet of snow by the end of the storm as well as wind gusts up to 70 mph. A blizzard warning is in effect until 7 am Tuesday, and the federal agency warned of potential coastal flooding.

The powerful storm has led to businesses and municipal facilities closing for the day and public transportation services like the Steamship Authority and the Vineyard Transit Authority to suspend trips.

State and local officials ask that people stay off the roads, and a state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts. Edgartown Police posted to social media Monday: “Many streets and roads are impassable. Trees are down. Power lines are down. Driving is very dangerous. Please stay off the roads unless you have a dire emergency.”

Claire Seguin, president and COO, of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital said they are monitoring the situation.

“Our hospital and emergency department remain open and operational to anyone experiencing a medical emergency,” Seguin said in a statement. “All elective surgeries and procedures scheduled for today, February 23, have been rescheduled, and outpatient appointments have either been rescheduled or are being held virtually. We encourage the public to visit mvhospital.org for the latest information about weather‑related closures or service changes. We are extremely grateful to all of our dedicated teams who are working through this storm to care for our patients, their families, and each other.”

Steve Bernier, the proprietor of Cronig’s for more than 40 years, said that he and current owner and chief executive Andrea Donnely decided Monday morning that the grocery store would close its locations all day. It’s the first time that they’ve closed for a full day since Bernier’s been with the company. Even when Hurricane Bob hit in 1991, Cronig’s managed to open for part of the day. Bernier is also the owner of The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

They will do their best to open Tuesday morning, but, Bernier added, they will “have to play that by ear.”

“The Steamship is shut down and expected to resume operations at some point tomorrow, but we do not know when,” he said. “So we have to wait and see what happens. Just plowing the parking lot is challenging as there is nowhere to put all the snow, and when cleared it is drifting back … We also can’t endanger our employees, and so this is an extraordinary circumstance.”

Bernier also explained that the supply chain up and down the entire Northeast is paralyzed now and likely will be disrupted for at least several days.

“This is the first time in 40 years that Cronig’s will be closed all day,” Bernier said. “My history file tells me this will end up rivaling the Blizzard of ‘78.”

Stop & Shop in Edgartown is open today but lost power and can’t sell any refrigerated products. The same supermarket in Vineyard Haven couldn’t be reached by phone.

The Dukes County Emergency Management Association announced Sunday several shelter locations for those “experiencing power outages or unsafe heating conditions.”

West Tisbury Free Public Library will serve as a daytime warming center, offering Wi-Fi and charging for devices. Location: 1042 State Rd, West Tisbury Hours: Monday, 8 am to 6 pm.

Harbor Homes will offer an overnight shelter and offer meals. Regular shelter rules will be in effect. Location: 111 New York Ave, Oak Bluffs Hours: Sunday, 6 pm, through 8 am Tuesday. For entry after 7 pm, call 774-563-3687.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society will offer emergency shelter for animals and livestock. Location: 35 Panhandle Rd, West Tisbury Contact: Chrystopher Lyons at 508-889-7891 or facilities@mvagsoc.org . The Ag Society asks those who need the emergency shelter to contact them as soon as possible. For rules and regulations, visit here .



Island emergency managers asked that people prepare for the storm and gave this guidance: