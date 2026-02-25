Hilde Combra, 92, died on Saturday morning, Feb. 21, 2026, at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was the wife of Herbert A. Combra (“Bert”).

Visiting hours will be held in the Chapman Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, on Friday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 pm. Her funeral Mass will take place in St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St. in Vineyard Haven, on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 10 am. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.