Poet’s Corner: Cloud Mountains

Cloud Mountains

By Jeffrey Agnoli

At certain times of the year

when the water is cold

and the air warm or

the water warm

and the air cold

massive clouds form over

the ocean and appear

like mountains so near

one might imagine hiking

into them and climbing

effortlessly into their

salty mystic light.

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily short poems can be viewed on Instagram @jeffagnoli.

