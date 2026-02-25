Poet’s Corner: Cloud Mountains

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Cloud Mountains
By Jeffrey Agnoli

 

At certain times of the year

when the water is cold 

and the air warm or 

the water warm 

and the air cold

massive clouds form over

the ocean and appear

like mountains so near

one might imagine hiking

into them and climbing

effortlessly into their 

salty mystic light.

 

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily short poems can be viewed on Instagram @jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to m@mwest.com. Please also include a two- to-three sentence bio at the end of your poem.

