Poet’s Corner: Cloud Mountains

Cloud Mountains
By Jeffrey Agnoli
At certain times of the year
when the water is cold
and the air warm or
the water warm
and the air cold
massive clouds form over
the ocean and appear
like mountains so near
one might imagine hiking
into them and climbing
effortlessly into their
salty mystic light.
Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily short poems can be viewed on Instagram @jeffagnoli.
