State attorney general reprimands AmeriGas

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called out two propane gas companies that serve the state, and demanded that they remedy the problems that delayed deliveries to households and left hundreds without heat or hot water this winter.

Campbell’s office highlighted in a press release Tuesday that more than 67 complaints had been sent to the attorney general over the failure of AmeriGas and Superior Plus Propane to deliver gas, and allowing tanks to “reach dangerously low levels or run empty.” While AmeriGas delivers to the Island to 6,500 customers, Superior Plus does not; the company acquired assets of Rymes Propane and Oil in 2020 in all places but Martha’s Vineyard.

“Gas companies have an obligation to deliver the services they promise on time and reliably. Leaving households without heat or hot water during the cold winter months after requiring customers to rely on them exclusively for this service is both dangerous and unacceptable,” Campbell said. “AmeriGas and Superior Plus Propane must immediately fix the problems that have left consumers with empty or nearly empty gas tanks this heating season.”

Demand letters were sent Tuesday to the gas companies that said customers reported that “the companies locked them into exclusive contracts then failed to deliver propane, leaving households without heat or hot water and unable to turn to another provider in case of an emergency.” Customers also reported that there were “unreasonable wait times,” and that even when they reached company representatives, issues were often left unresolved. The letters demand that the companies remedy the problems and “ensure timely and adequate delivery of propane … without further disruption,” the press release said.

The Times reported about two weeks ago that homeowners on the Island experienced days of cold temperatures due to delivery delays from AmeriGas. Kathryn Leonard, a seasonal resident in Vineyard Haven, was one customer who took her concerns to the attorney general as the Island experienced heavy snowfall and a long cold snap in late January and February.

“Due to the recent extreme winter conditions across a large portion of the country, AmeriGas has undertaken extraordinary efforts to ensure we keep our customers safe and warm,” said AmeriGas Group Director of Inside Sales and Customer Relations Brilynn Johnson in an email to The Times in early February. “We are servicing more customers this year than last, and have performed better in delivery operations during colder than normal weather periods, compared to previous years.” Johnson added that customers should maintain clear delivery paths and remove snow, ice, and branches for 10 feet of clearance for delivery vehicles.

Many AmeriGas customers are “elderly, live in rural or isolated areas, and have limited financial resources,” Campbell’s demand letter to AmeriGas reads. “Leaving them without home heat for days or weeks at a time is dangerous, unconscionable, and unacceptable.” The letter also said “failure to deliver propane as promised” could be in violation of state laws.

The letter asks that the company provide “written documentation” of efforts to resolve issues by Tuesday, March 3, and go to the attorney general’s office to discuss those efforts.

“We received the attorney general’s request and are still reviewing that,” a spokesperson for AmeriGas said in an email to The Times Wednesday. The company also shared an email sent to customers on Martha’s Vineyard by territory manager Kerry Simmons that said, “Safety is the core of everything we do, and the trust and well-being of the people and communities we serve is not taken lightly. AmeriGas is making sustainable improvements to the service we provide our customers, and we’re committed to being transparent with you along the way.”

The email to customers said that delays were a result of days the company was unable to deploy trucks due to bad road conditions, and added that even when roads are navigable, they may not be able to access a clear path to tanks that are covered by snow and ice. There have been 246 “zero fill” stops where they couldn’t complete delivery from Feb. 1 to Feb. 24, Simmons wrote; however, in the week of Feb. 2, 134,000 gallons were delivered to 650 customers. The next week, 144,000 gallons were delivered to 600 customers. There is also a dedicated number for Martha’s Vineyard customers to talk to a local employee: 774-563-6644.

People who experience issues are encouraged to file a complaint with the attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office also stated, “Consumers who need immediate assistance because they are suffering from a lack of heat should call their propane company and the AGO’s consumer hotline at 617-727-8400.”