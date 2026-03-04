Where language flourishes and cultures connect

1 of 8

Language and the connection to culture are central to everything Maria Angela Moreira does. She established Moreira Education Solution in 2017 to foster a society where everyone can reconnect with their roots, embrace their identity, and contribute to [this] country’s cultural and linguistic wealth.

Originally from São Paulo, Moreira came to our shores 11 years ago to fulfill her daughter’s dream of living and attending school in the U.S. Education was already central to Moreira’s own life as well. She started teaching at her mother’s preschool at age 14. In high school, Moreira studied education, focusing on children from preschool to fourth grade. She continued her passion in college, and has been teaching for about 40 years.

“I believe education transforms a person. When you learn more, know more, you can do whatever you want, especially here. I think a connection with a different culture can change lives. When you know more about the language and culture, you can jump into different things.”

Moreira refers to herself as an example. When she first arrived, she worked as a cleaner. “It was okay, but that was not my purpose. I love education. I wanted to work with my background.” One of her first clients was the Boys and Girls Club, where in 2018, she connected with American-born Brazilian kids and noticed they didn’t know Portuguese. She started classes to teach Portuguese as a heritage language so the children could communicate with their families when they visited Brazil.

“Then, when COVID hit,” she says, “American people started calling and asking me, ‘Can you help me? I want to understand my employees, my housecleaners.’ So, I started working with ACE MV, teaching six-week courses.” Unlike many language classes, Moreira broadens her focus to integrate all aspects of culture into her classes. “We talk about how education works there, the politics, how African people came to Brazil, its geography, music, TV, and food. It’s not just about learning Portuguese, studying verbs and pronouns for six weeks. You can study the language, but if you don’t have a background in the culture and connection with the country, it doesn’t work.”

Moreira also handcrafts individual courses for different cohorts, including bank managers, to deepen their understanding of the Brazilian community and how to talk to Brazilians about loans and investing. “With teachers from various schools, we had a six-week course on how the school system works in Brazil. Some people think that education in Brazil is poor. That’s not true. We have big universities and research centers. I also taught them how discipline and grading work in Brazil.”

Moreira teaches at the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School as well. Her connection began during an arts residency there, where she taught Brazilian culture and cooking. “Then, last year, the Charter School changed its curriculum, and we started teaching Portuguese to all kids, from kindergarten through eighth grade.”

The first question she poses to American children of Brazilian heritage is, “What do you prefer in Brazil?” Moreira shares, “Initially, they say, ‘I don’t like Brazil. It’s poor. It’s ugly.’ Then, when I show them the five big regions and the 27 states, they say, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ When I show them a video of different places, they say, ‘That’s not Brazil,’ and I tell them, ‘Yes, it is.’” Moreira notes that, time and again, the more they learn, the more interested the youth become in learning about Brazil and visiting many different areas. “They really appreciate Brazil. This is the most important thing I can show my people, not just Americans.”

Moreira employs immersive, project-based learning to help students explore the Portuguese language and Brazil’s rich cultural tapestry in depth. Last March, she organized a Brazilian Night at the Charter School that was open to the whole community. Each grade had a different project, and they decorated the school and helped make Brazilian foods. “In June, we made a Festa Junina, which is a huge party we have in Brazil to celebrate the harvest. The kids learned to perform traditional dances and enjoyed traditional foods.”

For Moreira, language and culture lead to what’s ultimately most important: the power of connection. “When we think about kids, we must think about the word ‘respect.’ We need to create a world that has justice and is united without walls, which goes way beyond just linguistic barriers. I think it’s important to tear down these walls so people can see themselves as one.”

For more information, visit https://moreiraeducationsolution.com/services.