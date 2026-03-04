Real estate transactions: Feb. 16 – 27

Edgartown

Feb. 19, Osbourne51 LLC sold 131 North Water St. Osborne Cottage and 0 Harbor View Hotel Condo Suite 51 to Osbourne Realty LLC for $1,987,500.

Feb. 19, North Water Street Corp. sold 37 Main St. to Joseph V. Amato and Lisa M. Amato for $2,800,000.

Feb. 19, John C. Blake sold 76 Norton Orchard Road to Middle Road Partners LLC for $1,450,000.

Feb. 20, Sean D. Ready and Erin B. Ready sold 28 Marthas Road to Osbourne51 LLC for $2,475,000.

Feb. 25, Gregory Knapp and Angela Knapp sold 10 Dory Circle to Paulo Muniz and Adrianna Deoliveira Khouri for $1,510,000.

Feb. 27, Christina M. Seiler sold 32 Flamingo Drive to Nick Emmanuel Noel and Carrie Matthews Noel for $1,817,500.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 20, John A. Kotsopoulos sold 13 Wayland Ave. to Timothy Charles Hanna for $1,600,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 18, Barkay386 LLC sold 386 State Road to Steere Realty LLC for $1,500,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 19, Marc J. Fleischmann and Shelley Einbinder-Fleischmann sold 97 Longview Road to Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of Lambert’s Cove Holdings Nominee Trust, for $4,150,000.

Feb. 26, Candace Brooks McGuire sold 34 Pine Lane to Samuel R. Carolan and Julia C. Scully for $1,075,000.