Emergency communication needs improvement 

I want to acknowledge and thank the uncountable numbers of folks on the Island who worked long, hard hours to dig us out, plow the roads, and do many unseen acts of kindness for those less able to help themselves. The Eversource crews did a terrific job of restoring power, and by all accounts were always courteous and helpful when they had every right to be frustrated by very trying conditions.

Yet the latest storm has once again illuminated for me the shortcomings of the emergency management model here on the Vineyard. Before the storm even started, I received multiple alerts from West Tisbury, where I live, and from the county, apprising me of the oncoming storm, including a list of things to do to be sure I was prepared. And I received some follow-ups as the storm wore on, to my phone and via email. Sounds good, right? But I only got them because I knew where to sign up, at my town website (West Tisbury) and at the county site.

A good friend who always pays attention didn’t know those sign-up options existed, and received nothing. Others in Oak Bluffs received just one alert, not aware of the countywide system. I have no doubt many, many others didn’t as well. I heard of multiple instances of people not knowing we had warming shelters, or where they were. And although the messaging stated shelters were open, there was no information about how to get to them if you couldn’t get your car on the road.

With the forewarning we had for days in the news, this was perhaps a less critical issue this time, but imagine something occurring without much forewarning — a fast-spreading fire, for example. Time is of the essence in those situations. We need to do a much better job of coordinated and widespread messaging to the general public. That includes advance warnings and ongoing updates.

While notifications are extremely important, having ready-to-use plans and protocols in place is necessary to actually help people, as is a well-coordinated response when Island-wide events occur. However, the Island lacks an adequate preparedness plan or a central command infrastructure for such events. In this most recent event, I heard about a generator at a public building that was useless because it had insufficient fuel.

We do have the Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Management Association, a group of first responders and others from all Island towns. Those folks do a more than commendable job dealing with various incidents that occur every day around the Island, both minor and major. But when a widespread event occurs, they must come together and figure out what to do in the moment — not the best time to start planning. That proved to be quite difficult during this storm, because of loss of internet and cell services. In other words, those charged with coordinating the response to the event found it more than challenging just communicating with one another.

The good news is that last year, the county engaged a professional emergency preparedness consultant, who has spent the past months engaging everyone involved to craft a long-range plan to better prepare the county and its residents. A preliminary plan is due by spring. Once it’s final and accepted, we will then have the challenge of implementation.

In the meantime, I urge everyone to go to dukescounty.gov, click “Emergency Alert Signup” below the map, and sign up. And there should be a similar link at your town’s website.

To be clear, I write as a local taxpayer and resident, not in any official capacity.

Doug Ruskin is a 25-year Island resident, and serves on the Dukes County Commission.