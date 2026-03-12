Speed zones for right whales may go

Regulations put in place more than 15 years ago to reduce the risk of lethal vessel strikes on endangered North Atlantic right whales in waters off the East Coast may change soon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service announced in early March a request for information to modernize the 2008 vessel speed rule that currently prohibits vessels longer than 65 feet to travel faster than 10 knots (about 11 miles per hour) in management areas along the East Coast at certain times of the year. The rule was put in place to reduce the likelihood that ships could strike right whales and cause serious injury or death.

The right whale population, severely depleted by commercial whaling in the early 1900s to only a few hundred whales or fewer, never fully recovered. They were called right whales because they floated after they were killed, i.e. the baleen whales were the right ones to catch. And recent data show that there are approximately 380 individuals left, which is actually an increase of about 20 since 2020.

They’ve been listed as endangered since 1970, and though there are various protections for the species, human-caused mortalities and serious injuries, such as ship strikes and entanglement, continue to occur. Between 2017 and 2026, NOAA Fisheries reports that at least 26 died by entanglement or vessel strikes, and 108 were injured.

The seasonal management areas are mostly off big ports from Florida to Boston, and were based on information on the whereabouts of right whales in the early 2000s. Compliance is enforced by NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement. Dynamic management areas are also created when visual and acoustic sensors document right whales, though the speed restriction in those areas is voluntary. For a period of 15 days, boaters are encouraged to avoid those areas or reduce speeds.

A new rule was proposed by the administration of former President Joe Biden in 2021 because the species faced extinction, and science on the 2008 rule was old. It would’ve applied to an even smaller class of boats. A “firestorm of opposition,” Erica Fuller, senior counsel at Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), said, came from recreational fishermen, yachting groups, and offshore wind developers. The new rule never came to be.

And now, the administration of President Donald Trump wants to review and possibly deregulate the current rule.

“NOAA encourages economic prosperity in our oceans, and advancements in technology are increasingly allowing maritime commerce to coexist with endangered species,” Neil Jacobs, NOAA administrator, said in a press release. “This action is an important step in implementing the president’s vision of adopting modern technologies, supporting American industry, and promoting efficient and effective regulations.”

But Fuller from CLF, an environmental advocacy organization, said that the species can’t afford to lose a single whale, and the administration’s suggestion that new technology can better detect whales doesn’t reduce the need for speed zones. Technology can detect whales, but not mitigate vessel strikes, she said in an interview.

The March 6 announcement from NOAA Fisheries is an advance notice of a proposed rule. It asks that industry experts, coastal communities, and other stakeholders provide information “to reduce unnecessary regulatory and economic burdens” while ensuring conservation practices. After a 90-day comment period for the public through June 2, should NOAA move forward, then another public comment period would take place on the proposed rule.

“I don’t think we’re looking at changing the rules this year,” Fuller said. “But anything’s possible.”