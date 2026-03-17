Devoted housewife and businesswoman Hilde Combra passed away in the early morning of February 21, 2026 with her devoted husband by her side.

Hilde was born on June 11, 1933 in Kirschweiler, Germany. She was the daughter of Heinrich Peter Schonewolf and Helene Klara Stumm. She immigrated to the U.S. on August 24, 1959, to New York, and worked for the Kyle family in Maplewood, N.J., as a domestic worker. They treated her as the daughter they never had.

Hilde came to Oak Bluffs on vacation in 1964 and stayed with Elsie Kline, who had left Kirschweiler as a young girl due to World War II. Nelson Amaral had a cookout on State Beach and they both were invited. Herbert A. Combra (“Bert”) was walking around and spotted Hilde and asked who she was, and was told she was a friend of Elsie Kline. As Bert was a friend of Elsie’s, he went over and introduced himself. Elsie put in a few words for Bert, and he and Hilde had a date the following night. After several dates, Bert asked Hilde to marry him, and she agreed. They were married on Nov. 24, 1964.

Bert owned the Ritz Cafe at the time, and Hilde pitched right in. It became the cleanest business in town. Customers used to say, “Maybe I should take my shoes off.” They sold the Ritz and opened Hilde’s Dress Shop, and then the Arcade Store, both on Circuit Ave. Hilde did all the cleaning, bookkeeping, and selling.

In 1965, Hilde became a U.S. citizen. She wanted to become Catholic, to be more part of the Mass, as she could not take communion. On Dec. 7, 1985, she received her communion certificate. She was asked to be a member of the Guild, and she greatly enjoyed her time with them. Hilde became a Eucharist minister, and loved every minute of it.

Hilde leaves her family in Germany, including sister Margot Brusius (husband Karl Heinrich deceased); nephew Peter Brusius and his wife Christa, and their children Phillip and Adrian; nephew Frank Brusius and his wife Irina, and their children Frederick and Felix; and nephew Arno Brusius’ sister Irmgard Gruenwald (deceased) and her husband Horst Peter; niece Steffi Bremm and her husband Erwin, and their children Melanie and Marie Luise; niece Sybille and her husband Rainer. Hilde’s family on Martha’s Vineyard include Marilyn Combra Rebello (deceased) and her family; Carol Combra Clark (deceased) and her family; Richard Combra Sr. and his family; and Russell Combra (deceased).

Special thanks go to many people, including Robin Rebello Meader for her constant help during these difficult times, brother Richard and his wife Dawn, nephew Richard Combra Jr. and his wife Jen for all the meals, visits, and always being there. Thank you to nephew Brian Packish and his daughter Tyler for their visits over the years. Thank you to niece Abby Sage and her husband Chris for all that they have done, including when Hilde was in Braintree Rehab and they gave Bert a home away from home. They have always been there for the couple.

Bert thanks the pallbearers, Richard Combra Jr., Hunter Meader, Ramon Moreis Jr., Christopher Sage, Brendan Sage, and Liam Sage, lector Dawn Combra, lector Richard Combra Sr., presenters Abby and Christopher Sage, and Father Pasala and the choir.

Bert wants to thank all those who helped Hilde and himself these past 10 years: “We could never have made it without you all; my family and friends, Elder Services, Hospice, all the health aides, Eucharistic ministers, Lenny and Lindsay.

“God bless you all.”