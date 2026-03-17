John McVey of Mashpee, formerly of Martha’s Vineyard, and originally from Magherafelt and Newbridge, County Derry, Ireland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2026.

John was the beloved son of Marian McVey and the late Desi McVey. He was the devoted father of his cherished son, Oisin. John was a loving brother to Donna (Gerry), Connie (Eddie), Louise (Stewart), and Maria (Pouya). He was a much-loved uncle to Sarah, Ciaran, Lorcan, and Aodhan, and a proud great-uncle to Tom, Daragh, and Ruby. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

John was deeply loved by his family and many friends. Known for his infectious laughter, generous spirit, and kind heart, he was always willing to lend a helping hand, and brought warmth and friendship to all who knew him. He was lovingly waked, celebrated, and laid to rest in his beloved home of Ireland, surrounded by many family members and friends whose presence was a true tribute to the love and friendship he shared throughout his life. John will be greatly missed; may he rest in peace.