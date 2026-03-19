Child exploitation isn’t a political talking point — it’s a community responsibility

Every January, National Human Trafficking Prevention Month reminds us of the importance of learning how to identify, prevent, and respond to exploitation. It’s a lesson we need to carry with us throughout the year. Awareness matters. Education matters. But in recent months, as headlines increasingly focus on the sexual abuse of children, the conversation has also become deeply politicized.

When an issue becomes a political talking point, it can begin to feel distant — something that happens somewhere else, to someone else. That perception is dangerous. Exploitation is not a faraway problem. It exists in communities across Massachusetts, including right here on Cape Cod and the Islands. Over the past five years, we have received more than 250 referrals for children in our community who were victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking. Behind every headline and statistic are real children — each with a story of fear, loss, and survival that demands our attention.

For many people, their understanding of child sexual exploitation comes primarily from dramatic media portrayals, or high-profile cases dominating social media and news cycles. While these stories can raise awareness, they often oversimplify a deeply complex issue. Trafficking rarely resembles the kidnapping scenarios depicted onscreen. In reality, exploitation often occurs through manipulation, grooming, coercion, or abuse within relationships where trust already exists.

Closer to home, exploitation can take many forms. A child may be offered something of value in exchange for sexual acts or explicit images. Children can also be exploited through the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Some children experience “sextortion,” where someone threatens to release intimate images unless the child sends more photos, pays money, or agrees to meet in person. In other cases, a child’s housing or basic needs are used as leverage for exploitation.

Too often, our culture’s fascination with shocking details and sensational stories can unintentionally harm survivors. When private trauma is repeatedly exposed or discussed as media spectacle, it can discourage victims from coming forward. Survivors who have not yet disclosed their abuse may see these stories and fear their own experiences will also be scrutinized or sensationalized.

Equally concerning is when public attention focuses only on the most extreme and graphic cases. This can make some victims feel their pain doesn’t matter, or that they don’t deserve help. Abuse is not a competition. Trauma is deeply personal, and no one but the victim can fully understand its impact.

Child Advocacy Centers exist to change these unfortunate dynamics. As the Child Advocacy Center serving Cape Cod and the Islands, Children’s Cove works alongside law enforcement, child protection agencies, medical providers, and mental health professionals to ensure children who have experienced abuse receive trauma-informed care. Our goal is not only to respond to cases, but also to provide accurate information that cuts through fear and misinformation.

Education is the antidote to fear. Communities can play an important role by asking local schools, youth programs, and recreational organizations to partner with Child Advocacy Centers to provide training on recognizing and responding to abuse. If you suspect a child is being exploited, report it immediately to law enforcement or the Department of Children and Families.

When we replace sensational headlines with informed understanding, we move from alarm to preparedness. By choosing clarity over fear, we strengthen our ability to protect children and ensure every child in our community has the safe childhood they deserve.

Stacy Gallagher is the director of Children’s Cove, a department of Barnstable County. Children’s Cove has a partnership with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ Connect to End Violence program to help children who were victims of crimes on the Island. To learn more about Children’s Cove, visit childrenscove.org.