We will gather and remember Warren Doty.

Nan Doty writes,

“Dear Friends,

“Please join us in celebrating Warren Doty this Saturday afternoon, March 21, at 2 pm, at the Chilmark Community Center. If you can, please bring a potluck dish to share. “Please forward and spread the word!

“We look forward to seeing you soon!

“With gratitude,

“Nan, Laura, Will, Alex and Family

“‘Roll on, Chilmark, roll on!’ –Warren Doty”

Losses rend the blanket that protects and comforts family and community. We know grief takes time and comes in waves at unpredictable moments, and somehow we will learn to ride them. We know that sometimes grief erupts: Stomp your feet, yell at the top of your lungs, and sob so hard your belly contracts all the way to your spine and tears run dry.

Snowdrops are blooming. The latest storm pulled the garden fence down, and there is evidence spring bulbs were eaten.

A few crocuses are blooming, and green stalks herald daffodils in the fields still littered with tree trunks and huge branches.

Thank you, Pathways, for posting videos of the late Mark Grandfield’s recent performances on your website and on your Vimeo channel.

Rebecca Gilbert and I continue to host a Slow Stitching Circle, 1 to 3 pm on Friday afternoons at Pathways. Bring a project or your imagination. We have a nice variety of materials to work with.

Music at Pathways continues on March 21 with Sparkestra: Nancy Jephcote on electric string viola, Benjamin Robinson on percussion, and Paul Thurlow on piano. The doors open at 6:30 pm and the performance is from 7 to 9.

Rebecca Gilbert notes, “Our land lines are still out. To reach Native Earth Teaching Farm and Rebecca Gilbert please text 774-563-5666 or email nativeearthteachingfarm@gmail.com.”

Last weekend Native Earth Teaching Farm harvested their first crop of basket willow. Their regular Volunteer at the Farm times are 1 to 3 pm Sunday afternoons, unless it’s stormy. Other times by appointment.

Come to the Chilmark Community Church for pizza, Tuesday nights at 6 pm.

The 7:30 pm Tuesday Poetry and Prose gatherings at Pathways have introduced us to new talented voices and showcased favorites. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to experience reading your writing to a kind audience.

Thank you, Kate Feiffer and the Martha’s Vineyard Times, for hosting an Islanders Write weekend in March. The opportunity to learn from and connect with other writers without the crowds and pressure of summer is priceless.

It is always thrilling to hear someone in the audience give a testimonial to Nancy Aronie with the story of their first time writing in response to her prompt as the first step that led them to publication.

May we be gentle and kind and keep our sense of humor as we rise to all that comes our way this week.