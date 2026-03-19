‘Growing a Healthy Lawn’

The Vineyard Conservation Society invites the Island community to learn more about growing an organic, biodiverse lawn that supports our local environment while looking good.

James Dedekian is a veteran lawn expert specializing in organic lawn care and turf revival. With more than 10 years experience, he’s known as a “lawn guru” who provides expert advice on soil health. He holds an accreditation from the Northeastern Farming Association.

The event includes free seed-sampler gift bags as supplies last. Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 4 pm, at the Wakeman Center in Vineyard Haven. For more information, contact the Vineyard Conservation Society.