‘Growing a Healthy Lawn’

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
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Vineyard Conservation Society's Signe Benjamin (director of membership and development) and Zada Clarke (director of advocacy). —Dena Porter

The Vineyard Conservation Society invites the Island community to learn more about growing an organic, biodiverse lawn that supports our local environment while looking good.

James Dedekian is a veteran lawn expert specializing in organic lawn care and turf revival. With more than 10 years experience, he’s known as a “lawn guru” who provides expert advice on soil health. He holds an accreditation from the Northeastern Farming Association.

The event includes free seed-sampler gift bags as supplies last. Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 4 pm, at the Wakeman Center in Vineyard Haven. For more information, contact the Vineyard Conservation Society.

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