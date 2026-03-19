Real estate transactions: March 9 – 13

Chilmark

March 12, Piqueabu LLC sold 51 Squibnocket Farm Road to Joshua Mandell for $10,500,000.

March 12, Fifteen Old Farm Road LLC sold 15 Old Farm Road to Nathaniel Cotter and Patricia P. Cotter, trustee of Cotter Family Living Trust, for $3,710,000.

Edgartown

March 11, Anne T. Steiner sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 504 Week 44 to Darryl Elliott and Patricia A. Elliott for $2,500.

Oak Bluffs

March 10, Dana S. Stevens and William P. Stevens sold 0 Tia Anna Lane Lot 4A to Qiana Otieno and Derrick Jones for $5,000.

Tisbury

March 11, Cynthia Shupe Roy, trustee of Roy Family Realty Trust, sold 22 Clark Ave. to Chelsea Portney and Joshua Trask for $946,500.