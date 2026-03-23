Island bowlers earn state championship

Dan Meaney and Alyssa Sylvia bowled to gold at the Special Olympics in Worcester.

Two Island bowlers on the Martha’s Vineyard Special Olympics bowling team walked away as state champions after competing in the Special Olympics of Massachusetts ten-pin state bowling tournament on Sunday, March 15 in Worcester.

The Island’s team qualified seven bowlers for the state match at the regional qualifiers in New Bedford in February, but it was Dan Meaney, 31, and Alyssa Sylvia, 20, who captured the team’s first ever gold medals in Worcester.

“It was awesome and it was very gratifying. I was so happy for them,” said Head Coach Kevin McGrath.

The experience fostered a deep sense of accomplishment and pride within the team.

“They got invited, they went, and they competed,” McGrath said. “It’s just a really positive feeling for everybody. It’s one of the great things about the Special Olympics. Everyone feels proud of themselves just for playing at their best level and playing hard.”

At the state championships at Bowlero in Worcester, Sylvia opened her first game with three strikes in a row and posted scores of 160, 109, and 119 across three rounds. McGrath said it was probably the best she has ever bowled.

McGrath highlighted that the team was making a triumphant return to the state tournament after last year’s regional qualifiers were canceled due to snow.

“It was great to be able to participate in the regionals and have the chance to go to the state tournament,” said McGrath.

Other team members who competed included Samuel Michaelsen, who grew up in Connecticut, MVRHS Sophomore Ariel Meyer, and MVRHS graduates Julie Barbosa, Caitlin Houghton, and Talon Russillo.

McGrath said one highlight of the day was the closing ceremony where all the athletes received awards for qualifying for the state tournament amid cheers from the crowd.

“They were congratulated at the end in a big ceremony, and everyone walked away with

some hardware,” said McGrath.

With the Islands Special Olympics bowling team’s season at an end, many bowlers expressed sadness that they wouldn’t be attending weekly Tuesday afternoon practices anymore. But many of the bowling team members have transitioned to the Special Olympics Basketball team that started last week.

“Its a little sad to stop because a lot of these people, especially the ones that bowled for the first time this year, they were all getting used to the routine of bowling every Tuesday,

and I wish we could keep doing it. It was a lot of fun for them,” said McGrath.

The basketball team practices weekly on Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club in Edgartown, and are hoping to find a league on Cape Cod to join for the upcoming winter season.

“We’re just working on dribbling, passing and shooting for now, hoping we can have them

join a league and play some teams on the Cape,” McGrath said. “But it’s a lot of fun going and spending an hour and a half just shooting and playing for fun right now.”

The next big milestone in the Special Olympics bowling teams agenda is the 2029 Special Olympics state tournament, where athletes who earn gold will qualify for national competitions.