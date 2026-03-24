Clyde Mayhew Luce Jr. of Edgartown died on Feb. 21, 2026, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, of heart failure. He was 85 years old.

Clyde was born on Dec. 1, 1941, in Oak Bluffs. He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde M. Luce Sr. and Agnes L. Luce (née Blankenship); and brothers Robert, Donald, and James. He is survived by brothers David and Daniel.

Clyde was noted for his great knowledge of sports, and was an avid golfer from a young age.

We know you are in a peaceful place now, and you will be sorely missed. A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned in the near future.