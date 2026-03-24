We are sad to announce that after a difficult battle with cancer, Jay Grossman passed on March 17, 2026, at the age of 60.

Jay was a devoted husband and an extraordinary father who gave his family every opportunity and never asked anything in return. Caring for and providing for those he loved was at the heart of who he was. He instilled in us a spirit of adventure, curiosity, positivity, and humor that we will always carry and cherish, even though he is no longer with us.

Beyond his family, Jay was fiercely loyal in all aspects of his life: as a friend, teammate, and in his work as a sports agent. His determination to advocate for the people he cared about and trusted was unwavering. We can attest to the long hours he spent fighting for his clients on the phone, even if it meant climbing up the highest rock on Lucy Vincent Beach so he could get cell service. He maintained lifelong friendships with people he spoke with daily, and never took himself too seriously, always making sure those around him were having a good time.

After moving from New York to Martha’s Vineyard full-time, he found a close-knit community on the tennis courts, and worked hard to keep it connected, always welcoming to all, whether they played tennis or not; it was a group he hoped would stay together for years to come.

Sports were central to Jay’s life. From playing hockey in his youth and coaching as a young adult to teaching his children to hit a baseball, ski, and skate, to playing Chilmark softball every Sunday, sports connected him to so many. When we would ski together in Vermont, Jay would lead the way down the least-trodden trails, always going first to see if any danger lay ahead. He was a true trailblazer, but an unselfish one — wanting to clear the path ahead to create memorable experiences for those he loved.

Since his diagnosis, our family has been deeply moved by the outpouring of support from friends and community near and far. Jay was touched by every visit, meal, and call just to say hi, and the love surrounding him reflects how much he and his wife Nancy mean to so many.

More than anything else, Jay loved to have fun, and that spirit was infectious and was always central to what he wanted to share with those around him. As we remember him and grieve his loss far too soon, we honor him by doing what he would want — embracing adventure, staying curious, and above all, having fun.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Justin, and his fiancée, Natty; his daughter, Avery, and her husband, Beau; his sister, Leah; and his nieces, Gabby, Dana, and Melanie, and nephew, Eli.

A graveside service was held on March 20 at Abels Hill Cemetery, with a service and shiva that followed at the Chilmark Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LMD Foundation, online at lmcancer.org/jay-grossman; to Dr. Boire at MSK for LMD Research, online at mskcc.convio.net/goto/JayGrossman; or to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Infusion Center Services, at giving.mvhospital.org; please select “Jay Grossman Fund for Cancer Care.”