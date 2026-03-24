Margaret Maccarty, better known as Maggie, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2026, at the age of 88.

A beloved and familiar presence in the Campground community for more than four decades, Maggie leaves behind a lasting legacy of creativity, warmth, and unforgettable spirit.

For as long as many can remember, she was part of the fabric of the cottage community, a steady, meaningful presence woven into everyday life, often seen walking full steam ahead, trudging the road to happy destiny.

She was an incredibly talented actress, artist, and card player; a larger-than-life character full of drama, imagination, and magical stories that captivated those around her. Her storytelling and spirit left a lasting impression.

Maggie was also deeply rooted in the sober community. She began her sobriety on July 23, 1973, and remained sober for more than five decades.

She was a guiding light and source of strength for many who struggled with alcoholism, offering understanding, support, and hope through her own lived experience.

Her presence was both vibrant and comforting, full of life and laughter. Her hugs were given with purpose; she held on with a kind of love that could mend any part of you that felt broken.

Maggie had a rare and beautiful gift: She spoke to children as if they were equals, making them feel seen, respected, and safe. She will be deeply missed, especially by those lucky enough to call her Auntie.

May she finally be at peace, drinking coffee and laughing around the table with her fellow sober angels, one day at a time.