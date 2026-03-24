‘No Kings’ rally planned for this weekend

Indivisible MV announced in a press release it will be holding a “No Kings” rally this weekend.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from 1:30 pm to 3 pm at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven. Organizers say the rally lines up with a nationwide “No Kings” rally on the same day, which has been a frequent call against the Trump administration since June. The organizers’ declaration across the country is: “In America we have no kings.”

“‘No Kings’ is more than a slogan. It is the foundation that our nation was built upon,” Carla Cooper of Indivisible MV stated in the press release. “As this administration shreds the Constitution, sends masked agents to terrorize our communities and takes international action without checks and balances, ‘We the People’ will not be intimidated into silence.”

There have been several “No Kings” rallies on the Vineyard over the months with Islanders protesting various actions and policies undertaken by the Trump administration.

Indivisible MV is partnered with groups across the country who are also holding “No Kings” rallies on this day, such as ACLU, The American Federation of Teachers, and Human Rights Campaign. Local partners include Showing Up for Racial Justice on MV (SURJ MV) and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard.

“The threat to our democracy is not a future concern. It is a reality now,” Mona Hennessy from SURJ MV said in the release. “Silence is definitely not an option.”