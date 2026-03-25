Longtime Edgartown Select Board member not seeking re-election

Julia T. Tarka is currently the only candidate listed as running for her seat.

After nearly three decades serving on the Edgartown Select Board, Margaret Serpa announced she will not seek re-election this spring.

Serpa, 84, who has lived in Edgartown her entire life, has served on the board since 1999, making her one of the longest serving members in recent history. She said she joined after longtime selectmen Ted Morgan encouraged her to run after another member stepped down that year.

“I’ve enjoyed doing it,” said Serpa in an interview with The Times. “It’s hard to say goodbye because we’ve got a good committee. But it’s time for somebody else a little younger to come in and see what happens.”

“That’s what you have to do to keep the town going,” she said.

Serpa’s decision to step back is the latest news in a recent generational shift among Edgartown’s select board members. For more than 20 years Arthur Smadbeck, who joined in 1994, Michael Donarroma, who joined in 2000, and Serpa served as a stable core for Edgartown. The change was sparked during the town election in April of last year when Alex Morrison, 42 at the time, was elected over Donaroma.

Smadbeck, who is still on the board, called serving with Serpa and Donaroma, “one of the great pleasures of my life.”

“We didn’t always agree, obviously, but I think we were a good board. The town of Edgartown was always our primary thought in everything that we did. Michael felt that way, Margaret felt that way, and I certainly felt that way,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to the next generation coming along.”

“I’m gonna miss Margaret,” he added.

Serpa, who previously served on the Edgartown zoning board of appeals, and worked at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School as an administrative assistant, described the role of a select board member as unpredictable but rewarding.

“You don’t know what you’re going to have every day, but what you’re doing is listening to people and you’re trying to do things that are going to be good for the town and that people will be happy with,” said Serpa.

James Hagerty, Edgartown town administrator, said Serpa has been a steady and trusted presence in Edgartown for nearly three decades.

“She brings a deep, personal understanding of the community, and that has shaped her approach to every decision. It has been a privilege to work with her, and she will be greatly missed,” he said.

As of right now, the only candidate running for Serpa’s seat in the 2026 annual town election is Julia T. Tarka, owner of Rosewater in Edgartown.