Services Friday for Joel M. DeRoche

Joel Michael DeRoche, 52, of Edgartown, passed away on March 21, 2026, unexpectedly at his home.

Joel, the only son of Priscilla Donnelly Bettencourt and Richard DeRoche, was born December 7, 1973, in Oak Bluffs. After graduating from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Joel went on to Westfield State College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. As a teenager he worked for the Edgartown highway and harbormaster’s departments, as well as for the Edgartown Police Department as a traffic officer.

In 1994, he joined the Edgartown Police Department, and served honorably until 2025, when he retired with the rank of sergeant. As a police officer, he parlayed his love of firearms by assuming the duties of department armorer, range instructor, and firearms licensing coordinator for the department. In addition, he was a school resource officer, bike patrol officer, boat crew member, and a field training officer.

Joel, a lifelong and true son of Edgartown, had many interests, almost all of which involved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, shellfishing, and searching for arrowheads. Many hours were spent with his lovely daughters in tree stands, waiting for Bambi to pass by. He looked forward to his black-bear and deer hunting with friends in Maine, and hunting bear and moose with his dad in Canada. When he was stuck indoors, he could be found cooking a myriad of dishes or playing cribbage.

Joel is survived by his loving daughters, Georgia and Mabel DeRoche; his parents, Priscilla Donnelly Bettencourt of Hull, and Richard and Carol DeRoche of Middleton; his sister, Heidi Williams and her husband Randy of Hull; sister Robyn Church and her husband Adam of Worthington; and his loving partner, Marla Edoin ofMansfield. And sadly, Joel leaves his faithful sidekick Doberman, Dixie.

Visiting hours will be held in the Chapman Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, on Thursday, March 26, from 4 to 7 pm. His funeral Mass will take place in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown, on Friday, March 27, at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Tower Hill Cemetery in Edgartown. A reception will follow at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs; please bring a dessert to share.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joel’s memory to the Edgartown Patrolmen’s Association, P.O. Box 1118, Edgartown, MA 02539, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.