Affordable housing in Tisbury: Your thoughts and decisions to make

The need for affordable housing in Tisbury, while not different from other down-Island towns, is acute.

Tisbury has the highest density, the least geography, the lowest income, and the highest property taxes among Island communities. The need in Tisbury for affordable housing is well-documented in both the MVC Housing Need Assessment 2024 and the MVC Housing Production Plan 2025. Both reports are full of data on the population’s socioeconomic characteristics; housing unit number, type, ownership, and use; and recommended policies and solutions.

Here’s a fact to consider: Dukes County Regional Housing Authority, which subsidizes rents for families earning below area median income (AMI) of 80 percent ($104,200 for a family of four) or 100 percent ($150,100 for a family of four), has a current, certified-eligible waitlist of 387 Island residents, of whom 122 (or 32 percent) live in Tisbury (which represents only 23 percent of the Island population), awaiting affordable units.

OK, so we all know there is great need, coupled with equally great range of opinions about “what to do about the need.”

The Tisbury affordable housing committee, along with the select board, planning board, finance advisory committee, and other town and citizen groups know there is “no magic bullet,” but rather that a series of coordinated, complementary initiatives, like a puzzle forming a picture, will lead to improvements.

The spring Tisbury annual and special town meeting has a number of housing-related proposals, that include modest funding for the Tisbury Municipal Housing Trust, a proposal to accept a Massachusetts General Law that allows property-tax exemption for properties that are rented year-round as affordable units, defined as certified eligible tenants earning below a designated AMI income, and a proposal to eliminate the (unmonitored and unenforced) 60-night restriction on short-term rentals (STRs).

On March 31, the Tisbury affordable housing committee will hold a community meeting to hear residents’ thoughts on affordable housing, and to discuss questions on the committee’s position on the tax-exemption incentive for affordable rentals, lifting of the STR cap, as well as a proposal for a pilot, expanded rental-assistance program operated by Dukes County Regional Housing Authority. There will be information available. The meeting is at the Tisbury COA, 34 Pine Tree Road, on Tuesday, March 31, at 4 pm. Plenty of parking!

We look forward to your attendance, ideas, comments and questions. Please bring a neighbor. If you have questions beforehand, please email TAHC@tisburyma.gov.

Victor Capoccia is the chair of the Tisbury affordable housing committee.