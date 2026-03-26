To the Editor:

We live on an Island where we want our neighbors to look out for one another. But so many families who work to maintain our everyday supply and demand are threatened as outsiders.

Who are we now?

Why has our country become the empire of greed, cruelty, and abuse?

Why are we forcing radical deportations to foreign countries?

Why are we building monstrous detention centers separating children from their parents?

Why are we punishing universities for freedom of speech?

Why are we rewriting history, eliminating the truth?

Why are our leaders ignoring science to the detriment of our health and the environment?

Why are we perpetrating war?

Because we have lost our humanity and our common dignity!

Liza Coogan

Vineyard Haven