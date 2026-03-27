Island runner sets world record in search of purpose

Sam Fetters is the youngest person in history to complete all six major marathons in under three hours.

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Sam Fetters, a West Tisbury resident and a senior at Amherst College, set out three years ago on a self-determined quest to discover purpose, learn about himself, and overcome mental health struggles. He called the project “Operation Globetrotter,” and his plan was to run eight marathons across the world, including all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors: Boston, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York, and Tokyo.

Fetters, a 2022 Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate, wasn’t seeking records or glory; he just wanted to learn about himself. When he crossed the finish line in Tokyo, in February, the last race he planned to run, not only did he accomplish the goal he set for himself at the end of his freshman year of college, he also officially became the youngest person in history to complete all six of the world’s major marathons, each with a time under three hours. He is the second person to ever do it under 25 years old; Fetters is 21 years old. This was confirmed by Abbott, the organization behind the marathon majors across the world.

“I am very proud. I feel like I really fulfilled a promise to myself because I have been doing this project and planning it since January of 2023,” said Fetters. “These races have been done in a very methodical manner. It’s involved a lot of logistical planning, lots of fundraising, and lots of support, which I’m grateful for from my community.”

Fetters, who started the journey after struggling with mental health during his freshman year of college, said what he learned from his journey is more valuable than any record or medal.

“The reason I did all this was to really try to grow as a person, to get to know myself a bit more, and build more self-confidence and self-love that I was really lacking a couple years ago,” said Fetters. “The only way I would have a chance of succeeding is if I taught all the parts of myself to work as a team, and in the process my running has less become an end in itself but has become an engine that is empowering the rest of my life.”

For Fetters, he chose this self-driven project because he also wanted to achieve something that on the surface seemed impossible for someone his age. Now, his goal is to inspire others.

“I want to show people who are having mental health struggles that they are far from alone,” said Fetters. “If you find something you are passionate about, something that makes you happy, and more importantly something that gives you meaning. It can be running, or it could be piano — I’m terrible at piano but someone else could love it — or skydiving, or any other hobby or work they do that gives them a small feeling of ‘Oh, I love this.’ I think that’s a powerful way to learn to grow with mental health and explore yourself more. In the process, those mental health challenges may not go away, but they may get a little easier, and a little easier could be all the difference.”

Fetters started Operation Globetrotter in 2023 with the Martha’s Vineyard Spring Classic, then went on to run the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C., where he spent his early childhood.

“D.C. holds a special place in my heart,” said Fetters, who also competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2016 and 2017 in Washington D.C.

At the start of 2024, Fetters started to take on the Abbot World Marathon Majors, starting with Boston and finishing with Tokyo, where he earned his Abbot Marathon World Majors Six Start medal and the world record achievement, in February of this year. He also raised over $8,000 for Autism Speaks throughout all his races. Autism Speaks is the largest autism non-profit research organization in the U.S.

Even though Fetters did the legwork, he said he could not have achieved this without immense support from his community.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support from a huge community of people, both at Amherst but particularly on Martha’s Vineyard,” he said. “I am really happy about all the people who donated.”

Fetters said he specifically wants to thank the Amity Island Running Club for being his running home and the high school’s cross country team where he trained under Head Coach Joe Schroder and Assistant Coach Donald Brown.

“I feel really grateful I got to run with Amity and swap kind words with people throughout this experience. A lot of the initial skills I used, I learned on the Island’s cross country track team,” he said. “I really am quite grateful to all the ways Martha’s Vineyard as a community has helped me and supported me through all of this.”

Fetters said he plans to keep running, including returning to the Marine Corps Marathon in October. Most recently Fetters was introduced as a celebrity runner at the MV Winter Classic 20-miler and Amity Relay for his accomplishments.

“I really enjoy pushing myself, and it’s really grounding for me. I feel like continuing to train, whether or not I get faster, doesn’t matter. It’s made me a better person all together,” said Fetters. “Now that I’ve discovered this thing I really loved, I would like to keep doing it as long as I can.”