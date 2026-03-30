Vineyarders: ‘No Kings’ in America

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Around 800 Islanders stood at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven Saturday and overflowed along the sidewalks as they looked out at traffic and chanted “No Kings, No Kings.” Posters made of paper, styrofoam, and cardboard boxes read, “I prefer my ICE crushed,” “You can’t bomb your way out of the Epstein files,” “We the People…will resist,” and “I’m tired of old men dreaming up wars for young men to fight,” a rendition of a quote by former North Dakota Sen. George McGovern about the Vietnam War. There was even a papier-mâché figure of Trump.

The third “No Kings” rally on the Island took place March 28 as part of a mass movement that protested against the policies and fallout — from the Iran war to immigration raids to the partial government shutdown — of the Trump administration; the last protest took place in October. The local event was organized by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, Showing Up for Racial Justice on MV (SURJ MV), and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard.

“We have no king,” Toni Kauffman, former president of the NAACP’s Martha’s Vineyard Chapter, said as she announced that the NAACP was also behind the “No Kings” movement. “These words are from the NAACP. They’re not my words, so the NAACP is on board today.”

“Masked secret police terrorizing our communities and an illegal catastrophic war, putting us in danger and driving up our costs; attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote, costs pushing families to the brink,” Kauffman said as she quoted the mission statement of the movement. “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people.”

Rallies took place across the country, some a mirror image of the Island’s demonstration and many much larger. In Boston, around 180,000 people protested Trump’s administration at the Boston Common Saturday and had speakers like Gov. Maura Healey and Sen. Ed Markey as well as a performance by the band Dropkick Murphys.

The Island rally took place between 1:30 and 3 pm, and organizers said around 800 people were in attendance.

“It brings people feeling isolated and afraid into a community of people of support,” Carla Cooper, member of Indivisible MV and protest organizer, said Saturday.

Cooper added that the rallies help recruit more volunteers for the work, like writing postcards, organizing phone banks, working for candidates, and registering voters, done after the protest.

“Because this is not the work,” she said.

“You wake up in the morning, and you read something else chipping away at our democracy,” Mona Hennessy, part of SURJ MV and a lead organizer of the protest, said. But the turnout, she said, reinforced to her that a majority of people are not in support of the administration’s policies. And for many, protesting is their way to take action.

Ken and Abigail Bailey, who’ve lived on the Island for about 40 years, said that the rally felt like one of the few things they could do to “combat the corruption that is happening.”

Trump recently received criticism for his deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees were left without pay after disagreements in Congress led to a Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

“It’s just one more nonsensical thing that this administration does for show,” Cooper said. Recently, Trump signed an executive order to send overdue paychecks to TSA workers.

There was also a calm sense of unity from protesters at Five Corners.

Mary Carmel, a resident of Vineyard Haven, held a sign that read, “Hold each other, do not let go, we are all we have.” She was slightly separated from the rest of the protesters but stood for the movement. Carmel wanted to spread out the compact group and avoid the daffodils located around the traffic intersection.

“I feel that if people aren’t at the table together, they won’t make progress together,” she said.

Grace Palmer, who works at Morning Glory, carried 5 year old Esme Rachlow on her shoulders and had a sign that read, “No monarchs except butterflies.” The sign references the sentiment behind the rallies that the “country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants,” the No Kings website reads.

“We are here so that when Esme gets older she has a land full of butterflies,” Palmer said.