Drunk driver crashes truck into home

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A pickup truck crashed into a home on Barnes Road Friday after the driver allegedly veered off the road while headed southbound near the herring run at the head of Lagoon Pond.

The driver of the truck, Zachary D. Magid, 46, of West Tisbury, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol. This was the second time he’s been charged for the same offense, and he was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and having an open container of alcohol while in operation of a motor vehicle.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Magid, which court documents show hasn’t been posted as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Magid showed signs of intoxication at the scene, admitted to drinking, and the responding officer found a beer in the cupholder of the car.

It was just before 8 pm on Friday when James Bishop, an Oak Bluff Police Department patrol officer, saw a 2016 black Toyota Tacoma veer off the roadway as he monitored traffic on Barnes Road, a police report stated. The truck struck a fire hydrant, which sent sparks into the air, then went through bushes and eventually crashed into the residential property at 419 Barnes Road. Bishop then notified dispatch and responded to the scene, where he saw Magid attempt to reverse. Bishop approached the vehicle and Magid exited.

Magid, the only person in the car, sustained minor injuries and showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, glassy eyes, and a strong odor, Bishop said in his report.

Magid was sent to the hospital for evaluation and later arrested. He was booked at the Dukes County Jail and, according to a press release, “provided a breath sample registering nearly three times the legal limit in Massachusetts,” which is 0.08 percent. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.23 percent.