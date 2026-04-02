Can protests create real change?

The No Kings movement brought 800 Islanders to Five Corners in Vineyard Haven this past weekend to protest the policies of the current presidential administration. They represented just a small fraction of the 8 million people across the country who shouted, “No kings, no kings!” from the front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., to the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, to New York’s Times Square; expats in France even protested at the Place de la Bastille in Paris.

The local rally took place from 1:30 to 3 pm on Saturday, and exemplified freedom of expression and the right to petition through creative signs such as “Impeach, remove, convict,” “Our Constitution rules! Not the wannabe king,” and “Remember, only you can stop facism.” Signs featured either declaratory statements that meant to codify the U.S. as a democracy, not a monarchy or tyranny, as many at the protest see the Trump administration, while others called out for activism (“Please stay engaged”). And some even referenced history — one quoted a former North Dakota senator from the Vietnam War era: “I’m tired of old men dreaming up wars for young men to fight.”

That particular sign called out the current conflict in Iran and suggested a link between the two wars, set over a half-century apart, through a reference to the antiwar movement of the 1960s and ’70s. But while there are some similarities, the conflicts are widely dissimilar — guerilla warfare versus surprise airstrikes, violence justified by federal officials over fears of communism versus fears of nuclear weapons, escalation under a Democratic president (Lyndon B. Johnson) versus a Republican.

The goals of the rallies are also largely different. Protests are a boon of a democratic society and a vital expression of democracy, which requires civic participation. And while the Vietnam antiwar movement found success after almost a decade, whether these rallies can create any real change remains to be seen.

There are now, as in the 1960s and ’70s, widespread protests; indeed, many who attended the local rally on the Island said they had participated in other protests, such as against the Vietnam War. In the 20th century, a huge focus for protesters, among civil rights and criticism of the domestic nuclear program, was the antiwar movement and draft resistance, which centered around one conflict. But in the past year, these “No Kings” rallies aren’t directed solely on the war in Iran, which only officially started a month ago, but are a larger expression of dissent against the overall policies of the Trump administration. Due to the multipurpose nature of today’s protests, there doesn’t seem to be a clear goal, or rather, a clear win. Because, at the end of the day, the protesters champion democracy, which means either they must wait out Trump, hope he’s impeached and, this time, removed from office, or pray he succumbs to pressure to reform his many policies that have alienated them.

The list of complaints against Trump are numerous — from authoritarian tendencies to harsh immigration policies to what many see as a war of choice in Iran. So what’s the fix? A self-declared truce or a quickly arranged “peace” agreement between the U.S. and Iran won’t solve all of the complex problems that are part of this moment in history. So far, federal officials haven’t said that U.S. ground troops will be deployed to Iran, but 3,500 additional soldiers arrived in the Middle East earlier this week. Trump addressed the nation in a 19-minute speech Wednesday night to deliver an update on the war. This is a live story that continues to unfold. But what is known now is that Trump estimated that the war would end within three weeks.

The peace movement in the ’60s and ’70s was seen as successful, and was able to shift public perception of the war in Vietnam, especially through prominent media coverage. Could these “No Kings” rallies garner the same effect? (A White House spokesperson told the BBC that the only people who care about the recent rallies “are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”)

The truth is, numbers are great, and some current-day rallies already attract more people than those in the ’60s and ’70s. It’s probably not, however, enough to create real change.

For Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the other Island groups behind the local rally, the protests are the main event — one that can be photographed and reported on by local newspapers — important as a way to highlight the many challenges and injustices that face the country under the Trump administration, which has openly defied the Constitution and, in some cases, the rule of law. But the real work comes later. Robert Laskowski, a member of Indivisible M.V., in a speech to the crowd on Saturday, compared this administration to a storm: “We’re floating in a sea of lies. As Vineyarders, we are used to storms. We know how to take care of ourselves, and we, very importantly, know how to take care of each other.”

He went on to say that Islanders can “calm the seas and clean up the storm damage” by “being active every day in whatever way we can.” There’s a sense of patriotic pride in the right to protest, and Islanders aren’t strangers to civic activism, exemplified in the abolitionist Methodists of the 1840s and ’50s and the Garden Club that campaigned to eradicate billboards, or road signage of a certain size, in the 1920s and ’30s. Bowdoin Van Riper, research librarian for the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, said that five middle-class white women from the Island and members of the local chapter of the NAACP drove to North Carolina to aid Black civil rights protesters; they participated in a demonstration, were arrested, and spent the night in jail.

Call Island and state representatives, vote, speak the truth, and take care of ourselves, Laskowski said: “We can smile. We can walk. We can play with our kids and grandkids. We can play pickleball, sit on the beach, whatever brings us joy. We must not permit Trumpism to rob us of a joyful life.”

There’s no way to tell whether or not these protests can, through political pressure, create change quickly. The problem is that protesters call out a leader whose spokesperson told the BBC the protests are “Trump derangement therapy sessions.” We disagree. The rallies, though an opportunistic photo-op that shouldn’t overshadow the real work, are an important expression of dissent, and we plan to continue to cover and document them regardless in our public service role in a participatory democracy.