Learning on the job at MVTV and the Oak Bluffs School

Students who have entered the work-study program at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) are stepping into their desired fields of study through a variety of experiences including paid work, paid and unpaid internships, and volunteering.

Students completing work studies for elective credit or career and technical education (CTE) credit visit their placements during the school day, whereas internships and volunteering are often completed after the end of the day.

Senior Bryan Fernandes is a volunteer for Martha’s Vineyard Community Television (MVTV), where he goes two times per week after school. Bryan wants to become a film director, and during his mentorship under MVTV’s access coordinator and instructor, Michelle Vivian-Jemison, he has not only filmed for MVTV but has also been able to film some of his own projects as well. These projects included a capstone project and a podcast that gets aired on MVTV called “TLDR” (Too Long, Didn’t Read) where he shines the spotlight on fellow students.

Additionally, Bryan has completed work for local businesses. “I created a little ad, and I helped film at an animal adoption area on the island. That’s where I learned that I’m allergic to cats — well, at least their saliva,” Bryan said.

Senior Nicholas Mathias hopes to become a teacher, and was inspired to pursue a work-study at the Oak Bluffs School after his volunteer experience there. “In my junior year I went to work at the homework club at [Oak Bluffs School], and I did that three days a week. Working with the kids gave me the idea [of pursuing a work-study]; then, this past summer, my mom told me I should try it,” he said.

Students who want to participate in the work-study program can work with their guidance counselors to schedule it into their school days. The CTE department refers the most kids to MVRHS’ work-study program. Guidance counselor Sheila McHugh Hazell said, “It’s really a collaborative process between the guidance office and the CTE department.”

One challenge presented by work-study is managing time between the work-study and regular classes at MVRHS. “Time management is a big thing that can be stressful at times, but once you strengthen that skill, it kind of flows from there,” Bryan said.

Along with time management, another complication for some students is the fluid nature of business in a seasonal community. Due to many businesses closing during the winter months, some students struggle to find a job placement that can last throughout the entire school year.

Still, work-studies are unique in that they allow students to pursue a passion and learn on the job instead of following a prescribed curriculum. When asked to name his favorite part of his internship, Nicholas was quick to respond. “It’s definitely the kids, because we have created so many memories together,” he said.

He also spoke to the strong bond he’s been able to develop with students. “The other day, one of my students [at Oak Bluffs School] saw me in the hallway, and they said, ‘Mr. M, are you going to be in science today?’ I was at the top of the stairs, and I said yes, and the kid threw his head back and said, ‘Thank God,’” Nicholas said.

Bryan said, “I think if you do something that you love, you like, or even only like a little bit, a part of you grows, that spark inside you. I think it’s a great experience, but what is important is doing something outside of school that could prepare you for life.”