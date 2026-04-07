CEO search on pause at MV Community Services

The search for a new chief executive officer at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) is on pause as the nonprofit evaluates its direction for the future.

The MVCS board received the resignation of CEO Dean Teague on March 30, just over a year after he joined to lead the nonprofit.

The reason for Teague’s resignation remains unclear, and Scott Turton, MVCS’ chief administrative officer who is now acting interim CEO, said the nonprofit does not “comment on internal personnel issues.” Teague was not immediately available for comment.

“I wish nothing but the best for Dean in his next chapter,” Turton said.

Turton said he offered to be the interim CEO for the coming year, and “the board has graciously accepted this offer.”

“We will work together for the good of the organization for the coming year and evaluate our future direction along the way,” Turton said.

With this transitional evaluation period, Turton said that “basically, any CEO search is on hold at this time,” but he doesn’t expect any interruption to the nonprofit’s operations.

“This is an incredibly strong and resilient organization, and all of our staff look forward to continuing our programs and services without skipping a beat,” Turton said.

Turton highlighted that, as chief administrative officer, he’s been a “driver of MVCS’ strategy and [has] helped professionalize and expand our operations together with our strong leadership team.” Turton is also no stranger to being interim CEO, a role he took on when former CEO Elizabeth Folcarelli retired in 2024.

MVCS is a nonprofit organization that offers a wide range of services for Islanders, including a family support center for those with disabilities, crisis counseling for victims of domestic and sexual violence, and a support group for combat veterans.

And the recent CEO turnover isn’t the only leadership change at the organization. The director of operations at Chicken Alley, the thrift store run by MVCS in Vineyard Haven, recently changed from Jessica Tartell to Lisa Belcastro with Emily Mercier as assistant director of operations. Belcastro was previously the director of the winter shelter at Harbor Homes, a position she resigned from in February.

Turton said the “leadership changes at Chicken Alley are in no way connected” to Teague’s resignation.

As MVCS continues to explore its future, Turton didn’t rule out applying to the CEO position in a permanent capacity.

“I am ready to serve the organization in any capacity that works best for the organization and the board,” Turton said. “As we move through this coming year the board will develop its strategy, and I will enter into discussions with them on what might work best for the organization.”