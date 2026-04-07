Stuart Cope Walpole passed away after a brief illness on March 23, 2026.

Born on Nov. 9, 1950, to Charlotte and James Walpole, Stuart was a lifelong Edgartown resident who carried his love for his hometown with him. Growing up in a close-knit neighborhood alongside the O’Neils, McLanes, and Labells, his childhood was filled with simple joys — pickup baseball games, building forts in the woods, and football in the front yard. Those early days shaped the kind of man he would become: loyal, easygoing, and happiest surrounded by others.

Growing up, Stuart was active as a boy at the Boys Club, and played French horn in the Drum and Bugle Corps. Baseball was part of his early life, first as a Little League first baseman, and later playing with the Question Marks team.

Stuart graduated from MVRHS in 1969, and soon after began what would become a lifelong career at the A&P, which then became Stop & Shop. Starting there as a teenager, he dedicated more than 40 years to his work, eventually becoming dairy manager. He took pride in showing up every day, doing his job well, and being a familiar, friendly face to so many at the store.

Stuart had a gift for making people laugh. He was a natural jokester, always ready with a quick comment or story that could lighten any moment. He lived simply and fully, finding his greatest happiness out on his boat or at the beach, surrounded by family and friends. And if you were there looking for him, chances are you didn’t have to look far — you could set your watch and find him at the P.A. Club, enjoying a beer, sharing stories, and making all those around him laugh.

More than anything, Stuart will be remembered for his steady presence, his sense of humor, and the way he made everyday moments feel special just by being there.

Stuart is survived by his wife, Donna; his stepchildren, Couri Davidson and her children Jayden, Jordan, and Olivia, and Paul Davidson, and his son Colten; his brother, Randy Walpole, and wife Jill, and niece, Kate. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and James Walpole.

Stuart will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.