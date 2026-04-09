Rush or chair caning workshop series

Learn the traditional art of rush and chair caning with instructor Fred Thornbrugh at the West Tisbury library. Participants will learn how to hand-weave a chair seat using traditional caning or rush techniques. Bring a chair you would like to repair or restore. A limited number of practice chairs will also be available.

Class schedule:

Introductory session, Friday, April 17, 4 to 4:30 pm

Workshop sessions, Fridays from 3 to 4:30 pm, May 1, 8, 15, and 22

The introductory meeting is important for evaluating each participant’s chair. During this session, Fred will assess what materials are needed and advise on any repairs or regluing that should be completed before weaving begins.

Tools will be provided. Participants will need to bring their own weaving materials; after the introductory session, Fred will provide each participant with a list of recommended materials for their specific chair.

Space is limited to 15 participants. Sign up for this series by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.