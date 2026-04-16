Cribbage Club results

Chairs filled quickly, cards were shuffled with purpose, and the room buzzed with the unmistakable energy of people enjoying themselves.

Members agreed it was a wonderful evening all around: good weather, good food, good company, spirited play, and proof that a little sunshine can do marvelous things — especially when it persuades people to spend a Wednesday night enthusiastically arguing over pairs, runs, and whether somebody counted that hand correctly. Nineteen people gathered to play our favorite game! The results of the night were as follows:

First, with a Grand Slam, Collin Evanson with a 12/6 +74 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with an 11/5 +71 card

Third, for the second week in a row, Bill Russell with a 10/4 +97 card

Fourth, for the second week in a row, Samantha Cron with an 8/4 +25 card

Fifth, David Christensen with an 8/4 +21 card

There were THREE 24-point hands dealt, to Byram Devine, Collin Evanson, and George Giosmas. Second-place winner Mary Alice Russell had an infamous FLUSH crib. Seven skunks were suffered Wednesday night!

We regularly meet on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Katama;

if you like cribbage, please come join us! We have a potluck every week at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

If you’d like more info, feel free to email, call, or text Mary Alice Russell at maonmv@mac.com or 508-524-1220.