Real estate transactions: April 6 – 10

Chilmark

April 6, Vincent P. Melvin and Cathryn A. Melvin sold 0 Cygnet Way and 0 Beach Lot to Cygnus Holdings LLC for $375,000.

April 9, Aleta Bezanson, trustee of Chilmark Chowder Nominee Trust, sold 23 Chockers Lane to Daniel P. Karnovsky and Priscilla C. Karnovsky for $5,750,000.

Edgartown

April 9, Randall L. Gibbs and Gail H. Gibbs sold 3 Jacobs Neck Road Lot 2 to Samuel E. Davis for $2,400,000.

April 9, John Montes Jr. and Kathleen D. Montes sold 63 Saddle Club Road to 63 Saddle Club LLC for $1,550,000.

Tisbury

April 7, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, now known as Martha’s Vineyard Bank, transferred a foreclosed deed for 107 North William St. from Carolyn H. Rogers to JCG Investments LLC for $583,000.

Multiple towns

April 1, Judith Shapiro and Sue A. O’Rourke, trustees of Campground Realty Trust, sold properties in Tisbury and Oak Bluffs, 569 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, 0 Carrolls Way, and 0 Great Rock Road, to NG Martha’s Vineyard LLC for $4,649,900.