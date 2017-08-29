Island Housing Trust scores major state grant

The Island Housing Trust (IHT) has been awarded a $900,000 grant from the Massachusetts Community Scale Housing Initiative, a pilot program designed specifically for rural developments of 20 units or less.

The grant is the final piece of financing needed to fund Scott’s Grove, a nine unit affordable housing development in West Tisbury, located near the old West Tisbury Fire station on Edgartown-West Tisbury Rd.

“All systems are go for Scott’s Grove,” IHT executive director Philippe Jordi told The Times on Monday. “We initially applied for a regular funding round, and after we submitted the application, the [Department of Housing and Community Development] announced this new program and we were successful in getting our application moved. We hope the program will continue, because it really would serve the Island well in the future.”

Construction is slated to begin in October. Williams Building Company of West Yarmouth — contractors for affordable housing at 6 Lake Street in Tisbury and Morgan Woods in Edgartown — will be the contractors for Scott’s Grove.

“We always have a preference for local contractors but it’s a qualification-based bid process; we don’t necessarily pick the lowest bidder but we pick the lowest, most qualified bidder,” Mr. Jordi said. “They came in very close to what we had estimated.”

The only outstanding permit is from the Department of Environmental Protection, for the water supply system. “That won’t hold us back as far as the construction goes,” Mr. Jordi said.

Scott’s Grove is named after Susan Scott, who donated the 2.8 parcel of land to the town of West Tisbury.

Mr. Jordi gave kudos to the town of West Tisbury for providing a significant amount of Community Preservation Act funding, and for offering a 51-year ground lease on the land.

“The help we got from the town West Tisbury and from private donations really helped us compete for these funds,” he said. “It’s really because of that backing that we were successful. It’s important to us that we show our towns and we show our donors that their investment is leveraging these significant state funds.”

Scott’s Grove will have three one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units. Apartments will be rented to Island residents of low and moderate income — at or below 50 percent Area Median Income (AMI) and at or below 80 percent AMI.

For a household of two people, 80 percent AMI is $54,400 per year. 50 percent AMI for a household of two is $34,800 per year.