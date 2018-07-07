Dershowitz shunning saga continues

It’s been quite a week of fireworks on Martha’s Vineyard and little of it has had to do with the Fourth of July.

On Monday, after Chilmark resident Alan Dershowitz published a piece in The Hill saying he was being shunned at Island social events, The Times did the first interview with the legendary defense attorney.

Then we asked our readers in our daily newsletter, The Minute, if they would invite Dershowitz to an event. Here are the results, which were recently quoted in a New York Times article:

Would you invite Alan Dershowitz to dinner garnered hundreds of responses. Of those, 37 percent said they would invite “Dersh” to dinner; 63 percent said no.

Of those who said yes, 42 percent said they would invite him because they agreed with his public defense of President Trump; 29 percent said they’d invite him because it might be interesting — even if they don’t know him. And 29 percent said they’d invite him because even though they disagree with him, they like spirited dinner conversation.

Of those who said they would not invite Alan Dershowitz to dinner, 56 percent said the reason was because they disagreed with his defense of Trump; 36 percent said they don’t know him, and don’t like inviting strangers to dinner; 4 percent said they did not like the fact that he was a Hillary Clinton supporter, and 4 percent said they had friends who disagreed with him, and preferred to keep their dinner parties peaceful.

On Saturday, those results were quoted in the New York Times. It’s the second time in a week that the New York daily has quoted the MV Times.

All of this is leading up to the release of Dershowitz’s latest book — The Case Against Impeachment — on Monday.

