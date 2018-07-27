Healthy Aging looks to tackle ‘silver tsunami’

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV), an Island senior advocate group, is working with Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and Navigator Elder Homes of New England to provide solutions to expand elder housing options on Island.

Health Aging chair Paddy Moore and Martha’s Vineyard Donors Collaborative executive director Peter Temple presented statistical data to the commission to highlight the need for elderly care services for the rapidly growing 65 years or older population on Island, dubbed the “silver tsunami.”

One of their potential solutions for caring for the Island’s elderly population are Green House Homes, nursing homes that improve elderly satisfaction through innovative design, and workforce housing for nursing home employees.

A more detailed story will be posted later today.