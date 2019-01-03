Truck crashes into tree on Barnes Road

Police and emergency medical crews responded Thursday afternoon to a single vehicle crash on Barnes Road in Edgartown where a pickup truck crashed into a tree.

Two people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, according to Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic headed toward Edgartown-West Tisbury Road was being directed past the deer checking station and out by the high school for a short period of time, but the road is now reopened.

This is a developing story.