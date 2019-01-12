Airport Commission to discuss expansion

The Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss a Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act or MEPA filing connected with projects meant to fulfill part of the airport master plan. Further development of runways, taxiways, aprons, hangars, and the terminal are the aspects of the master plan relative to the MEPA filing, according to airport manager Ann Richart. All of these involve the airport proper and not the business park,

On Jan. 31 at 5:30 pm MEPA officials will hold a forum on the filing in the airport terminal.

Comments concerning environmental impacts of the project can be mailed to the Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, MEPA Office, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 900, Boston MA 02114. They can also be emailed to Alex Strysky at alexander.strysky@mass.gov. The identification number for the airport project, 15964, must accompany comments.

The deadline for public comment is Feb. 12, 2018.