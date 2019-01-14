Petition seeks immediate release of Paul Whelan

Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, the former Marine who was arrested in Russia on alleged espionage charges, has created a petition on the White House website asking the United States government to request her brother’s immediate release.

Elizabeth Whelan, an Edgartown artist, is calling on people to amplify the message, sign the petition, and call their senators and representatives regarding her brother’s release and return.

The petition has 458 signatures. It needs 100,000 by Feb. 9 to get a response from the White House.

“Paul regularly travels across the globe and has enjoyed visiting Russia as he has a keen interest in the language and culture. On this occasion he traveled to Moscow to attend a friend’s wedding and has been arrested on suspicion of spying. Paul is NOT a spy. We are extremely worried about him and want to see his immediate release. Due to the workings of the Russian court system, he could be held for years before a trial or sentencing. Please sign this petition to ask that the Congress, the State Department, and the White House request the immediate release of Paul Nicholas Whelan,” the petition reads.

The petition was being circulated on Island among friends of Elizabeth Whelan over the weekend. Anyone who wants to sign the petition can access it on bit.ly/FreeWhelan.