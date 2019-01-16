Oak Bluffs: MLK Day

The gray, cold blanket of winter has started to cover our town as we venture deeper into January. Circuit Avenue is changing quickly, as we have had to say goodbye to a few of our favorites, Secret Garden and Slice of Life. And yet the street is not quiet, as renovations are ongoing on so many buildings. The orange cones in the street and construction debris in the alleyways give evidence of changes hidden from our eyes, perhaps until spring brings forth everything new. Phillips Hardware is still open, even while in the midst of the time-consuming process of making final plans for a major renovation. And how many of us miss one of our favorite gathering places, Linda Jean’s Restaurant, which has closed until early March for its annual refurbishing and giving its hard-working employees a much-needed break. But still standing open and welcoming is our ever-faithful Reliable Market, where we can always find groceries and a warm and friendly reception from the staff and customers we encounter. For my family it has meant five generations of shopping at this Reliable place.

The Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a member lunch in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Day. Although that is next week, the luncheon has been sold out. The P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs is the venue for this special celebration, which will be a musical tribute to Martin Luther King. Among the performers and singers will be Molly Conole, David Behnke, Isabella Blake, Piper Blau, Sabrina and Eric Leuning, George Davis, Allyson Fraiser Hayden, and Kate Taylor. Please let us pause on this day to remember this great man and his sacrifices, and how much his examples and teachings have influenced the progress of changes to make it a more peaceful and fair world.

Actor, comedian, speaker, and author, John Morell will present his one-man show “Dirt,” where he takes on issues such as bullying, self-esteem, and how choices impact people’s lives and those around them, Throughout the performance, John will address core reasons for substance use, and inspire young people to take action in their lives. Several Island agencies, including Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and the Youth Task Force, are working together to bring this program to the Island. The one-man show will be performed on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the MVRHS for grades 7 through 12 throughout the day, and again at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center at 7:30 pm. Parents, families and community members are encouraged to attend John’s free evening performance at the M.V. Film Center. Tickets are available in advance and at the door. The program is a collaboration between Connect to End Violence, a program of MVCS, Martha’s Vineyard High School, and the

Youth Task Force, and funded by the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance (MOVA) Drunk Driving Trust Fund and Connect at MVCS. Contact Jennifer Neary, Connect to End Violence program director, at 774-549-9667, ext. 103, with any questions.

We all deserve a second chance, whether animal or human. The second annual dinner and silent auction to benefit the Second Chance Animal Rescue of M.V. will be held at the P.A. Club on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 5 pm. Come and enjoy an amazing dinner, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and bid on many items in the silent auction donated by generous Island businesses and local artists. Tickets are $25 at the door, or advance tickets for $20 may be purchased by calling 508 560-6046.

The Parish of the Good Shepherd invites you to a free movie and a spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 5:30 pm at St. Augustine Church Hall in Vineyard Haven. A full-length documentary film, “Apparition Hill,” will be shown to promote the parish pilgrimage to Medjugorje, a small village in former Yugoslavia where six children claim to have seen the Blessed Virgin Mary. For more information and to sign up, contact Carmen at 508-693-2797.

Please remember to check on your neighbors during this time of year and offer assistance, if needed, as many people become housebound when the cold weather settles in.

We send birthday smiles to Brad Tanner on Jan. 18, Marcia Valentzas and Patti Linn on the 19th, Alfie Araujo on the 20th, and my granddaughter Talia Rogers, Tristan Araujo, Catherine Deese, and Rosemary Hildreth on the 21st.

Enjoy your week. Peace.