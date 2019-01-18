Thomas is out at Martha’s’ Vineyard Hospital

Bernadette Thomas, the second in command at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, is out.

On Friday afternoon, the hospital issued a statement saying that chief operating officer Bernadette Thomas has resigned. The announcement comes five days after The Times first asked hospital officials about her status.

““Bernadette Thomas, our COO, has informed me she will be resigning from her position as of January 22, 2019,” CEO Denise Schepici said in the statement released late Friday afternoon. “I want to thank her for the time she has been with us. I wish her and her family all the best in the future.”

Thomas could not be immediately reached for comment.